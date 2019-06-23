Man arrested for threatening Uber driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque man accused of threatening to shoot an Uber driver will remain behind bars. According to a criminal complaint, an Uber driver dropped off a passenger at an apartment complex near Gibson and Girard on Friday night.

That’s when the driver claims 43-year-old Michael Collord parked in front of him, preventing the driver from leaving. Police say Collord reached into his waistband and said he was going to shoot.

The Uber driver called 911, lunged at Collord, and held him until police arrived. Collord appeared in metro court Sunday morning where the state filed a motion for pre-trial detention.

“What that means sir is that this order will be transferred to the district court where a district court judge will make a determination of whether or not you should be detained while the case is pending trial,” said Metropolitan Court Judge David Murphy.

Collard’s previous arrests include drug trafficking in 2001 and 2002.