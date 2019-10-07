Man arrested for sale of stolen bronze shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man they say sold the bronze shoes that were stolen from a local war memorial.

The five pairs of shoes that were part of the War on Terror memorial went missing from the New Mexico Veterans Memorial near Gibson and Louisiana last month. According to a criminal complaint, the shoes turned up at a recycling yard near Juan Tabo and I-40 where management identified Francisco Monroy as the man who brought them in.

The yard paid Monroy about $65 for the shoes. Veterans Memorial officials estimate the shoes to be worth around $20,000.