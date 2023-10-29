ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after police said he robbed an Albuquerque gas station at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the Circle K at the corner of Eubank and Comanche around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, 23-year-old Victor Daney pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the clerk while demanding money from the register.

While filling a trash bag with money, two trackers were slipped inside, according to documents.

Detectives were able to track Daney and the stolen items to a location off Tramway in northeast Albuquerque. He was arrested and booked for robbery and three outstanding felony warrants.