Man arrested for road rage shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested a man for a road rage shooting. Police believe 29-year-old Ricky Trujillo got angry at another driver for driving the speed limit on Alameda Thursday evening.

The victim says Trujillo intentionally swerved toward him trying to hit his car and the victim swerved back. That’s when he says Trujillo shot at his car, the victim wasn’t hit and was able to get a license plate number, helping APD track him down.

