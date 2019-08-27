Man arrested for murder after shooting neighbor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man for shooting and killing his neighbor.

Police say 70-year-old Richard Maliszewski got into an argument with his neighbor Christopher Yazzi near Wyoming and Montgomery Saturday night.

Maliszewski claims Yazzie threatened him with a bat before shooting him in the head. Police say surveillance video tells a different story, showing Maliszewski open fire while Yazzi was unarmed and not even on his property.

Maliszewski has been charged with an open count of murder.