Man arrested for kidnapping police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police officer was kidnapped by a felon on the run over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, police were called to investigate Michael Nieto who was asleep in a running truck at the intersection of Rio Grande and I-40. When they opened the door, Nieto reportedly reached for a gun.

One officer wrangled it away from Nieto, but he threw the truck in drive and pulled the other officer inside the cab. Hen then took off driving the wrong way down the frontage road.

At one point the truck collided with a car and threw the officer against the windshield. Officers say Nieto then fled toward the Burger King and the officer, who had been half dangling outside the cab, tackled and arrested him.

Nieto’s criminal record shows he has four outstanding felony warrants.