Man arrested for driving into Walmart goes to court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who drove his car through the front of an Albuquerque Walmart faced a judge this weekend.

According to the criminal complaint, Dylan Jones attempted to drive his car through the doors of the store off Coors and I-40. First responders already on scene and a witness managed to pull him from his car until police arrived.

The complaint says they later found heroin in his car and Jones was reportedly found to be under the influence at the time. This weekend, Judge Brittany Maldonado Malott ruled he will be released until trial because of his minimal failure to appear history. Jones has a previous felony conviction for drug possession.

