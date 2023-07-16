ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has charged a man for the murder of his uncle and his uncle’s wife in their Barelas home. The alleged killing took place in 2022.

Officials claimed, in May 2022, John Paul Ballejos killed his uncle Hesiquio Cordova and Virgina Serna. Family members suspected that Ballejos may have killed his uncle due to the fact he was violent with him in the past.

Ballejos was already in jail for charges related to the double murder of Daniel Humprey and his aunt, Sonia Tenorio.

Detectives were able to compare bullet castings from both crimes and determined that it was the same gun used for both of the murders leading to his arrest.