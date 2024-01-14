ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested late Saturday night after police said he was caught breaking into a school on Central Avenue.

Officers said they arrived at the Manzano Day School campus just before 11 after they were notified the alarm to the school was going off.

Upon their arrival, officers noticed an open door to a classroom and broken glass leading to the lobby.

While waiting for backup, the officers saw a male walking around the playground. They detained the suspect, identifying him as Michael Benavides.

Reports revealed he had a Macbook, iPad, and charging cables in his bag. The headmaster confirmed they were school property.

Benavides was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. He is facing charges of breaking/entering and commercial burglary.