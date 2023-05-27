ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested Leroy Davis. They said he tried to blow up a gas station near 98th Street.

A Maverick gas station employee called police after they said Davis lit a t-shirt on fire and tried to put it inside a gas pump.

When police arrived, they said Davis was lighting a t-shirt on fire with a cigarette next to a gas pump. He allegedly made suicidal comments and hurt himself before trying to flee.

Davis was arrested and charged with assault, arson, and resisting officers. He also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.