Man arrested for allegedly running over, killing girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in jail Saturday for allegedly running over and killing his girlfriend. Police responded in the area near Central and Tramway Friday night where they found 30-year-old Brandi Garcia dead.

According to a criminal complaint, 29-year-old Robert Mentz got into an argument with Garcia. Garcia’s father says he picked up Garcia and her kids but Mentz later crashed into their car. Mentz then admitted to grabbing Garcia by the hair and started driving while Garcia’s father was on top of his car.

Mentz says he hit the brakes and Garcia wasn’t on his car anymore but he kept driving to get Garcia’s father off. He says he didn’t intentionally run Garcia over and thought she died from hitting her head. Mentz was later arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.