ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jerry Bezie, an Albuquerque man who was arrested after a massive drug raid, will be staying behind bars until trial. According to a criminal complaint, the raid of Bezie’s home turned up 400 Xanax pills, 100,000 fentanyl pills, 15 pounds of meth and $12,000.

Authorities believe Bezie had been working with Julian Leyba to sell drugs and guns. Tuesday, a judge decided that Bezie will be held in custody until his trial, citing his criminal history and the large amount of drugs found in the home. Bezie was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of drug trafficking.