ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person was arrested after a crash Monday night. Authorities alleged he didn’t yield when he was supposed to and possessed drugs.

According to Albuquerque Police Department, their Motors Unit was called to a crash at Carlisle Boulevard NE and Claremont Avenue NE around 10 p.m. They concluded two men were driving south on Carlisle Blvd, while a semi-truck was facing north on Carlisle in the left turn lane. They alleged the truck didn’t yield for traffic and turned west onto Claremont.

Two motorcyclists were hit by the semi-truck; they were taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

The driver of the semi was identified as Michael Cartagena.

A DWI officer came to the scene to investigate, and witnesses said Cartagena seemed impaired. Officials said a bag containing crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found during a search.

A criminal complaint said Cartagena couldn’t speak clearly, did poorly on sobriety tests, and refused to believe the riders were hurt.

Cartagena was arrested for two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to yield before turning.

Authorities are still investigating.