ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person and a dog were found dead in a house that caught fire Sunday morning in northwest Albuquerque.

Firefighters were called to the single-story home just before 8 a.m. near Coors and Ellison. Search crews found a male and a dog had died on scene but no further information is available. No firefighters were injured and the cause is still under investigation.