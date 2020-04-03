Man allegedly tried to kill wife over stimulus check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an Albuquerque man tried to kill his wife because he was upset over the coronavirus stimulus checks.

Albuquerque Police arrested 63-year-old Joe Macias Wednesday at his home near San Pedro and San Antonio. According to a criminal complaint, Macias was upset he apparently doesn’t qualify for the stimulus check so he asked his wife for her car keys so he could buy beer.

When she told him no, that’s when police say Macias left and came back with a gas can, pushed his wife to the ground then doused her and their mobile home in gas. Macias then allegedly tried to light a cigarette but was unsuccessful.

He’s facing several charges now including attempted murder.

