ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While crews battled 12 fires set in the bosque back on May 18, one man was unhappy to see the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter dropping buckets of water on the fires. The BCSO helicopter came upon Cameron Agree in the bosque just south of the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The pilot tells authorities that a homeless man down on the ground looks agitated and that he came at the helicopter with a crowbar and sticks.

Another helicopter started tracking Agee to let the Albuquerque Police Department find him. As they keep track of him, Agee becomes annoyed with the surveillance and at one point they say he picked up a shovel. Later, they say he pretended to shoot at the helicopter but the pilot says they didn’t see anything in his hands.

APD reached Agee and talked to him but didn’t arrest him that day. BCSO took the case and charged Agee seven days later with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon. He has a preliminary hearing on the case next month.