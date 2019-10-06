Man allegedly threatens people with knife at local business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man they say threatened people inside a business with a knife.
A witness told police the suspect, Chinua Lane, pointed the knife toward her while walking in her direction at an auto parts store off San Mateo and Candelaria Friday night. According to the criminal complaint, another person said Lane chased him with a knife inside and outside the store with the knife until police got on scene. The victim also dropped his keys and phone, which Chinua is accused of grabbing before being taken into custody.