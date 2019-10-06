Man allegedly threatens people with knife at local business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The American flag at an Albuquerque Memorial honoring our local veterans is now flying 24/7.

For just over a week, the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Flag has been flying at all hours, thanks to a new spotlight that keeps it lit up at night. The Veterans Memorial Foundation says City Councilor Pat Davis and Parks and Rec covered the $16,000 price tag to make it happen. This includes the cost to replace the flag for wear and tear.