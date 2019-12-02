Closings & Delays
Man allegedly steals and assaults police on Black Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested an Albuquerque grinch who stole from a store and then assaulted an officer on Black Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the Uptown Target on Friday night. They say 24-year-old Damien Rocha and another unidentified man returned to the store to steal for a second time.

When officers busted the pair while they were leaving, Rocha started chucking items at one of them. Rocha was later arrested while the other suspect got away. Rocha appeared in Metro Court over the weekend, where he was released because of his minimal failure to appear history.

