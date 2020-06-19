Man airlifted out of Sandia Mountains after rocks fell on him

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was airlifted out of the Sandias after rocks fell on him during a hike. He was hiking in the Sandia Mountains Thursday near Shield an area known for rock climbing. The man was wearing a helmet when rocks fell and hit him in the head. He was in and out of consciousness. Crews airlifted him out and he went to the hospital.
