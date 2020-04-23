Man accused of violently attacking woman, says he’s a good person

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New police video shows an Albuquerque man punching, kicking and stabbing a woman at a local hotel back in February but he said he is not a bad guy. Juan Gonzales said he is a good man. “I have always had difficulty showing other people that I am a good person,” Gonzales told police. “I am about good things. I am honest. I am intelligent. I am smart.”

However, police questioned that after watching surveillance video that allegedly shows Gonzales brutalizing a woman at the Days Inn on Central near I-25 in February.

“That is the whole reason we are having this conversation,” an officer said to Gonzales. “I watched a video about a woman getting violently attacked. I mean kicked, jumped on and stabbed.” Police said the 43-year-old got violent when the hotel manager would not let him spend the night, punching the woman, throwing her to the ground and stomping on her head.

Gonzales told police he is homeless and was just trying to find a safe place to stay. “She did not care if I lived,” Gonzales said. “She thought it was funny if I go lay out in the cold and freeze and was suffering. She was very unreasonable.”

Despite the woman being hospitalized, Gonzales still contends he is a good person. “I was trying to kill her,” Gonzales said. “She did not care if I died, so I wanted her to die. I didn’t mean to hurt her. I didn’t mean to do anything wrong. I got confused. If it is wrong, I am sorry.”

Gonzales was charged with attempted first degree murder and battery.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources