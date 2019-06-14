Man accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in Facebook video

He’s embarrassed and ashamed, and he wants everyone to know. A motorcyclist who police arrested for vandalizing a rainbow-colored crosswalk in Nob Hill is apologizing.

Thursday night, Anthony Morgan took to Facebook admitting to the crime, but saying it was not an attack on what he called the “LGB” community. “I apologize deeply from the bottom of my heart for that guys. I’m sorry. I have friends that are in your community, even family members in your community, and it wasn’t intended for that whatsoever,” Morgan said.

Last week, video showed a couple of bikers taking turns burning rubber over the new rainbow crosswalk near Central and Morningside, which represents inclusiveness.

Tips led police to 31-year-old Anthony Morgan. He was arrested on two felony charges for damaging property earlier this week.

Thursday night in a Facebook video, Morgan goes on for about five minutes, saying that he made a fool of himself and was acting stupid, but says it was because he was upset over the mayor spending $30,000 on the crosswalk. He said he also found the rainbow on the ground disrespectful.

“You never let a flag touch the ground, and especially to paint in such a place where people are constantly walking around and spitting. People constantly drink in Nob Hill. There’s people throwing up over there,” Morgan said.

Morgan says he’s a good man who is ready to face the consequences. He also wants to make things right.

Morgan asks for suggestions on how he can volunteer and help LGBTQ organizations. He also says he wants to pay for the $1,700 to fix the damages he caused.

A judge released Morgan on his own recognizance Wednesday. At last check, the video has been viewed nearly 6,000 times. There are a lot of people chiming in, saying they appreciate the apology.