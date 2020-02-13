Man accused of vandalizing GOP building faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of vandalizing the New Mexico GOP headquarters faced a judge for the first time.

Cameron McCall was arrested Wednesday at his home. He is charged with criminal damage to property. Police say he was caught on camera spray-painting the words, “Still traitors,” on the building near Paseo Del Norte and I-25.

An arrest warrant says McCall is heavily involved with the Democratic Party and works at Expo New Mexico.

Due to his lack of criminal history, the judge released him on his own recognizance pending trial.