Man accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Police say last week, Albert Sedillo fired shots at the woman and her friends at a home near Irving and Unser. Officers say Sedillo then led them on a chase but was stopped by a pit maneuver and arrested.

The state is asking that Sedillo stay locked up until trial. Online records show Sedillo has a long history of arrests and was released earlier in June after serving time for shoplifting.