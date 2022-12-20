ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail in his neighbor’s backyard has been deemed competent to stand trial. In April, one neighbor that spoke to KRQE said Arthur Aragon did more than $1,000 in damage with a pellet gun.

Others say there was damage to vehicles, and it escalated to the point that Aragon was arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail. Monday, he was ruled competent in federal court for trial.

A judge told Aragon he would not consider releasing him to pre-trial detention.