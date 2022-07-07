ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Arthur Aragon, the man accused of terrorizing his neighbors, is asking to be released while awaiting trial. Aragon is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail in his neighbor’s backyard. He is now in federal custody, charged with having a device that was not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, which is basically having an incendiary bomb.

Aragon’s attorneys are now asking he be released to his father because he’s not getting the medical help he needs. The state argued that his father owns the home where it all took place and says he could be free to terrorize them again.