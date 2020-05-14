Man accused of threatening to kill governor, law enforcement takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who threatened to kill the governor and law enforcement has taken a plea deal.
Daniel Mock pleaded guilty Wednesday to posting threatening messages on the governor’s Facebook page on two separate occasions in March, saying he was done with a corrupt government.
A criminal complaint reveals Mock’s girlfriend told investigators he didn’t mean to threaten anyone and he was just quote, ‘blowing off steam.’ He faces up to five years in prison at sentencing.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ: New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order due to COVID-19 (amended April 30)
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites