Man accused of threatening to kill governor, law enforcement takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who threatened to kill the governor and law enforcement has taken a plea deal.

Daniel Mock pleaded guilty Wednesday to posting threatening messages on the governor’s Facebook page on two separate occasions in March, saying he was done with a corrupt government.

A criminal complaint reveals Mock’s girlfriend told investigators he didn’t mean to threaten anyone and he was just quote, ‘blowing off steam.’ He faces up to five years in prison at sentencing.

