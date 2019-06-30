Man accused of threatening people with butcher knife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police say an Albuquerque man threatened people with a butcher knife at a laundromat, leading officers to close down several blocks of Central Avenue for hours.

Witnesses told police Danny Welborn was running around a laundromat off Central and Wyoming around 9 a.m. Saturday while not wearing a shirt and threatening people with the knife. According to a criminal complaint, Welborn ran away from the officers who were trying to communicate with him, then locked himself inside an apartment at a nearby complex.

Albuquerque Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that Welborn had been taken into custody without incident. Court records show he was booked Sunday into the Bernalillo County Detention Center.

Police in the complaint said Welborn assaulted two people with the butcher knife. It’s unclear where that happened or what the victims’ conditions are.