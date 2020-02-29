Man accused of threatening neighbor with gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after a fight with his neighbor over loud music.

20-year-old Richard Mendonca was arrested on Thursday at his apartment near Menual and Eubank.

According to a criminal complaint, it all started when a neighbor went to his apartment to ask him to turn down his music. That’s when police say Mendonca pulled a gun on the man and fired a shot in the air.

Court records show this isn’t the first time Mendonca has been accused of a neighbor dispute. Last year, he was charged with battery for allegedly hitting a neighbor in the face. The case, however, was dismissed.