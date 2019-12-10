Live Now
Man accused of threatening Albuquerque mail carrier with knife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening a mail carrier on his route.

According to a criminal complaint, the postal worker was delivering mail in a neighborhood near Louisiana and Zuni last month with Patrick Kohut walked out of a house with a steak knife and demanded the carrier hand over a cigarette.

When the carrier told Kohut to get back, investigators say Kohut threw the knife at the carrier, hitting him the shoulder. He’s charged with assault on a federal employee.

