ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A guilty verdict was reached in the case of a man who attacked a mailman. Video from September 2021 shows the moments after Elias Gallegos threatened the mail carrier and then hid in a stranger’s backyard a few blocks away near Constitution and San Mateo.

One of the officers fired off his bean bag gun to stop him and Gallegos eventually surrendered. During a short trial Tuesday, a jury found Elias Gallegos guilty of assault on a federal officer. He faces a minimum of eight years behind bars at sentencing.