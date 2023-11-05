ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of swapping seats with an underage teenager after he was pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to a criminal complaint, a state police officer was patrolling near Coors and Bluewater around 11:30 Saturday night when they noticed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, swerving in and out of traffic.

The complaint claimed Michael Tenorio, 24, swapped seats with a minor during the traffic stop.

Police said they could smell alcohol on Tenorio’s breath. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and is facing several charges including aggravated DWI and child abuse.