ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Josh Hall, the man accused of stealing an inmate transport van, appeared in court on the charges that landed him in jail in the first place. Hall appeared in court on charges surrounding an officer-involved shooting.

Agents with Homeland Security say on March 15, Hall was spotted in a stolen vehicle at the Route 66 Travel Center. When they boxed him in, agents say he floored it and hit an agent’s vehicle. They shot the agent shot Hall who was arrested.

Days later, he was being transported from Albuquerque to Gallup when he slipped out of his handcuffs and faked a heart attack. The deputy pulled over near the Route 66 Casino and Hall jumped into the driver seat and took off. Officers quickly caught up to him and arrested him. A judge also ruled he stay behind bars until trial.