ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trey Bausby is accused of stabbing Jessica Benavidez to death in a parking lot off Hotel Circle in January 2021. He was arrested again in August after fleeing custody by cutting off his court-ordered ankle monitor. Monday in court he pleaded to a lesser charge.

Bausby pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal. He was facing a first degree murder charge, which carried a possible 30 year sentence. With his plea, he faces up to six years in prison.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the District Attorney’s office to find out why they pleaded down this case. They say there was an issue finding witnesses in the case, being that some of them are homeless. They say they will be arguing for the maximum sentence. Sentencing is set for later in April.