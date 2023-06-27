ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of stabbing his uncle, because he wanted to go to jail, got exactly what he wanted.

A judge ruled Tuesday that Bobby Silos will remain locked until trial. He’s charged with aggravated assault after investigators said he stabbed his uncle in the chest while he was dropping off items at his family’s home.

During a hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said Silos has a lengthy criminal history, and he’s too dangerous to be released from custody. The unusual motive also came up in court.

Judge Stan Whitaker agreed with prosecutors and granted their motion for pretrial detention.