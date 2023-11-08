ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Xavier Smith was arrested after being accused of squatting at a house on the market in Albuquerque and threatening a realtor who is listing the property.

According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old Smith threatened a realtor and a friend after they confronted him for reportedly squatting at the property on the 500 block of Vassar SE. Police say Smith broke into the unoccupied house through a dog door in the back. They say when he was confronted by the realtor, Smith began swinging a metal pole and yelling. The complaint says Smith was uncooperative with officers and attempted to flee during his arrest.