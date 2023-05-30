ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department rearrested a man after a shooting Monday between Coors and Arenal in South Valley. Matthew Gabriel Valdez was arrested after he allegedly shot at a truck and then dumped his weapons in a nearby field.

According to the criminal complaint, Valdez told police he shot at the vehicle after they pointed a shotgun at him, turned around, and fired a round in his direction.

Upon further investigation, police found that one of the guns Valdez was allegedly carrying had been reported stolen last week along with the car he was using.

The complaint also stated Valdez told police he knows not to be around guns but buys them anyways.

Valdez has a lengthy criminal history, mostly related to stolen goods and vehicles. He is currently facing several felony charges including possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and receiving stolen property.