Man accused of shooting from apartment window facing federal charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of shooting out of his apartment window during a standoff with police now faces a federal charge. Earlier this month, Roy Thundercloud posted an Instagram video as he shot out of his apartment at the Union 505 Apartments near the Big-I.

Officers originally responded after a neighbor reported a man wearing kevlar and pointing a gun at her as she walked her dog. Another saw a man shooting a vehicle and a brick wall. Thundercloud eventually surrendered and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Now, the U.S. Attorney’s office has charged him with being a felon with a gun which carries a much longer sentence of at least ten years.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources