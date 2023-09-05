ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s friend at an apartment complex near Coors and Paseo on July 16 pled not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday.
Chase Cuffie, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to a criminal complaint, Cuffie was hiding in a patio storage room at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when she and two of her friends went outside to her patio.
Cuffie is accused of coming out of that storage closet, threatening the group, and then shooting one of her friends.
The state granted pretrial detention at the arraignment due to the serious nature of the crime.