Man accused of shooting cat released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting a cat in the face will be released from custody despite a fight from prosecutors.

Sean Stanford is facing extreme animal cruelty charges for allegedly shooting a cat when he became frustrated with it hanging around his auto body shop.

A metro court judge released him without bond, but prosecutors immediately filed a motion asking he be detained until trial, saying he was a danger.

Wednesday, Judge Alisa Hart disagreed, denying the state’s request.