Breaking News
Officials: Missing Española girl’s body has been found

Man accused of shooting cat released from jail

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Sean Stanford

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting a cat in the face will be released from custody despite a fight from prosecutors.

Sean Stanford is facing extreme animal cruelty charges for allegedly shooting a cat when he became frustrated with it hanging around his auto body shop.

A metro court judge released him without bond, but prosecutors immediately filed a motion asking he be detained until trial, saying he was a danger.

Wednesday, Judge Alisa Hart disagreed, denying the state’s request.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss