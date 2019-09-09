Man accused of shooting cat in face released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with shooting a cat in the face has been released from jail.

Sean Stanford made his first court appearance Monday after police arrested him Saturday for extreme animal cruelty. According to a warrant, Stanford didn’t like the cat hanging around his auto body shop. So, he shot the cat.

“He’s missing all of the right side of his bottom jaw. He was unable to eat, unable drink, he came in dehydrated, and suffering and in a lot of pain,” Dr. Nicole Vigil said.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare says he should be available for adoption in just a few weeks. Stanford was released on his own recognizance.