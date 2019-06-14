Man accused of sexual assault and released by courts now missing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of raping and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is now missing after being released by district court. In April, Joseph Wichapa was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, keeping her locked in a motel room for four days.

Albuquerque police say Wichapa arrived at the woman’s friend’s home with a gun, telling her he’d kill everyone at the apartment if she refused to come with him. Wichapa allegedly then took the woman to a motel, raping and beating her for four days until she was discovered unconscious in the doorway of the motel room.

At his hearing in district court, the state’s motion for pretrial detention was denied stating there was a lack of evidence presenting the defendant posed a threat to the public. Wichapa has now violated his conditions of release and cannot be found.

A motion to revoke his conditions of release has been filed.