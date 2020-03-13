1  of  2
Man accused of setting fire outside charter school

by: KRQE Media

Posted:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless man is facing charges after police say he set a fire at an Albuquerque charter school.

Anthony Tolbert is accused of setting fire along a stairwell at ABQ Charter Academy near Martin Luther King Jr. and Broadway.

According to a criminal complaint, the responding officer had to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. Court records show a long criminal history over the last nine years with dozens of arrests.

