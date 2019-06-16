Man accused of setting brother’s house on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque man is facing charges for allegedly lighting his brother’s house on fire. According to court documents, Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire near Gibson and Lousisiana on Friday night.

Crews put out fires in the shed and inside the home totaling $25,000 in damage. Investigators say 66-year-old William Aragon intentionally lit a box on fire and threw it into the shed.

It’s unclear if he lived at the home, but Aragon’s brother claims to co-own the property. Aragon appeared in metro court Sunday where the state filed a motion for preventative detention.

“What that means is the matter will be transferred to district court where a judge will determine whether you will be detained while this case is pending,” said Judge David Murphy.

Aragon is charged with arson worth over $20,000 in damage.