ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at an ATM on New Year’s Day. When Bernalillo County deputies catch up to him, he leads them on a wild chase on and off the highway.

Bernalillo County deputies say 22-year-old Aron Leon held a woman at gun point at an ATM near Rio Bravo and 2nd St. on New Year’s Day. He forced her to withdraw more than $300 from her bank account.

Deputies eventually caught up to him along Rio Bravo. Leon blew through several red lights at speeds of more than 90 miles per hour. He got onto I-25 near Sunport and continued the chase through the interstate all the way to the San Mateo exit where he blew through another red light.

Officers pin the jeep and Leon ran out, but the K-9 takes him down and deputies are finally able to get him into handcuffs. Leon has racked up several charges since 2017 and was last arrested for DWI in July.

In this latest case, he faces several more charges, including armed robbery and aggrivated fleeing. He is behind bars awaiting trial.