Man accused of robbing North Valley bank has history of armed robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who got picked up by the feds on bank robbery charges turns out to be no stranger to the police or the headlines. News 13 reported on Frank Hermansen three years ago after police say he fired a shot into the ceiling at a Santa Fe Home Depot when an employee confronted him about shoplifting. Two weeks later he caused a similar scene at a northeast Albuquerque Smith’s where he’s accused of firing shots in the parking lot while making his getaway.

Hermansen took a plea deal allowing him to avoid prison by going through the Veterans’ Court program and keeping his nose clean but then Thursday the FBI says Hermansen made off with cash from the Bank of the West inside a north valley Smith’s after brandishing a gun. When agents arrested him at his home Friday they say he told them ‘you guys are quick.’ He’s now facing up to 45 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

