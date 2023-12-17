ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after police said he robbed an Albuquerque gas station and assaulted the clerk.
According to a criminal complaint, Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to the Fill Up Gas Station at the corner of 4th and Menual around 8 a.m. Sunday.
An employee said 43-year-old Daniel Gawronski was stealing ice cream from the store.
Documents claimed that when the employee told him to put the ice cream back, he hit the employee with a stick, grabbed more ice cream, and took off.
Gawronski was found close by and arrested. He is facing charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.