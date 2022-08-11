ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged in a 2019 rape remains out of jail despite breaking his conditions of release over and over. Prosecutors went back in front of a judge, this morning, asking him to get Anthony Casiquito off the streets, but their request was denied again.

This is the seventh time the District Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to put Anthony Casiquito back behind bars, saying he’s failing to comply with the rules by using drugs and drinking. Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez says Anthony Casiquito has been given break after break.

Casqiquito is awaiting trial on rape charges. A woman claims he put his hand down her pants while they were both patients at Lovelace’s Westside Hospital, in 2019. At the time prosecutors asked that Casiquito be held until trial, but their request was denied and he was let go on conditions of release. In December 2019 he was ordered back into custody, for a drug treatment program and released 30 days later.

Since then he’s broken those rules more than once, including in 2020 when he tried to steal a car, and in 2022 when he was caught throwing rocks at police cars. He was charged with burglary and aggravated assault on a police officer in those two cases.

For the seventh time since 2019, the State asked a judge to lock him back up after testing positive for meth again.

“He seems to have a pretty severe methamphetamine addiction,” said Torrez. He’s tested positive for methamphetamine again,” he said.

Casiquito’s attorney told Judge Fox that Casiquito has done everything the court has asked him to, except conquering his addiction. Despite this being the seventh time prosecutors have made this request, Judge Fox denied the motion, giving Casiquito another chance to clean up his act.

Casiquito will be back in court in late August for an evidentiary hearing where they will alter how often he’s drug tested. No word on when his trial will be, it was reset in July because of a Covid exposure.