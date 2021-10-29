Man accused of raping special needs woman to stay behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a long criminal history now accused of raping a special needs woman is staying in jail for now. It came as no surprise when Judge Lucy Solomon rules Steven Leewright was a danger to the community. Leewright has a criminal history dating back to the 1980s.
Related coverage
- Man with long criminal history accused of beating, raping special needs woman
- Albuquerque man with long criminal history arrested again
- Machete-wielding battery case suspect arrested again
- Man in 2017 machete-wielding battery case arrested again
- Man in 2017 machete-wielding battery case continues run-ins with police
- Man accused of threatening shoppers with machete appears in court
In recent years, his records include swinging a machete outside a Smith’s, attacking a Taco Bell worker and stealing a woman’s phone charger at Walgreens and threatening her with a knife. He also has convictions for indecent exposure and burglary. Now, Leewright is accused of offering a woman with behavioral health issues a place to stay then repeatedly raping her over three days.
On Friday, the judge ordered him to stay locked up until his trial.