Man accused of raping special needs woman to stay behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a long criminal history now accused of raping a special needs woman is staying in jail for now. It came as no surprise when Judge Lucy Solomon rules Steven Leewright was a danger to the community. Leewright has a criminal history dating back to the 1980s.

In recent years, his records include swinging a machete outside a Smith’s, attacking a Taco Bell worker and stealing a woman’s phone charger at Walgreens and threatening her with a knife. He also has convictions for indecent exposure and burglary. Now, Leewright is accused of offering a woman with behavioral health issues a place to stay then repeatedly raping her over three days.

On Friday, the judge ordered him to stay locked up until his trial.