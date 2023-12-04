ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celso Montano, accused of rape and promoting prostitution, will remain behind bars until trial. Montano has a history of sexual assault allegations.

In 2012, Montano was charged with raping four women but pled down to one misdemeanor charge. In 2019, he was connected to a case dating back to 2009. That case was dismissed after the victim had died a week before Montaño was charged. He was accused of another rape in 2020,but that case was also dismissed after the victim refused to cooperate.

Montano is accused of raping three more women, who the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says all identify as sex workers. Montano is a former Bernalillo County firefighter, but was fired from the department more than two decades ago. The state filed for pretrial detention, saying Montano has a history of being sexually violent against women and there were no conditions that would keep the public safe. Judge Jennifer Wernersbach granted the state’s request for pretrial detention. Montano is facing charges including criminal sexual penetration and promotion prostitution.