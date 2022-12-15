ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested. He is accused of shooting at security guards and pointing a gun at an officer.

The initial incident happened just before 2 a.m. A security guard at UNMH said he was responding to an alarm call when he heard bullets whizzing by him. He saw a vehicle fleeing and called the police.

Officers attempted to stop that same vehicle in a neighborhood and claimed they witnessed the passenger, Jose Moreno, randomly firing off shots and pointing the gun at the officer.

Story continues below:

At one point, they reported he fled on foot. He was caught near Emerson Elementary School. Police said he claimed to not know the name of the driver who got away.