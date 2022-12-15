ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested. He is accused of shooting at security guards and pointing a gun at an officer.

The initial incident happened just before 2 a.m. A security guard at UNMH said he was responding to an alarm call when he heard bullets whizzing by him. He saw a vehicle fleeing and called the police.

Officers attempted to stop that same vehicle in a neighborhood and claimed they witnessed the passenger, Jose Moreno, randomly firing off shots and pointing the gun at the officer.

At one point, they reported he fled on foot. He was caught near Emerson Elementary School. Police said he claimed to not know the name of the driver who got away.